Own a 'slice of TV history': Del Boy's bar from Only Fools and Horses up for auction

Del Boy’s tacky cocktail bar that appeared on Only Fools and Horses is set to fetch a ‘cushty’ £600 at auction in the West Midlands.

The free-standing wraparound bar, decorated with cream-coloured padded vinyl on the outside, was a regular fixture in the Trotters’ flat.

Fans of the iconic comedy show will remember the bar for being where Del kept his ready supply of cigars.

Del Boy's bar from Only Fools and Horses up for auction at Fieldings Auctioneers in Stourbridge, West Midlands.

Pineapple ice bucket included

The iconic pineapple ice bucket also took pride of place on the bar which was featured in most scenes throughout the long-running series.

The bar, measuring 107cm (42in) high and 106cm (41.7in) wide, was produced by Italian furniture makers Mascagni Mobili.

Del Boy's bar from Only Fools and Horses up for auction at Fieldings Auctioneers in Stourbridge, West Midlands.

It is being auctioned with an estimate of between £500 and £600 but could go for far more when it goes under the hammer next week.

Originally bought from sitcom's prop coordinator

Rachel Holland, of Fieldings Auctioneers, said: “This is a rare and fascinating piece of 20th-century popular culture.

“By repute, the bar was used on the set of Only Fools and Horses.

Will Farmer of Fieldings Auctioneers, with Del Boy's bar from Only Fools and Horses which is up for auction in Stourbridge, West Midlands.

“It was acquired by the current vendor’s father, himself a known actor and producer, on 19th January 1992.

“The piece was purchased directly from the sitcom’s prop coordinator following the studio’s relocation from London to Bristol.

Own a 'slice of British television history'

“It is offered together with a handwritten receipt from the seller reading: ‘Bar used on set of Only Fools and Horses, Sold J. Williams 19.1.92, S.P. Haberfield."

Seven series were originally broadcast on BBC from 1981 to 1991, with 16 Christmas specials aired until the end of the show in 2003.

Rachel added: “This bar is more than just a piece of furniture - it’s a slice of British television history.

“With its connection to one of the UK’s most beloved comedies, it is certain to capture the imagination of collectors and fans of Del Boy and the Trotters.”

The bar will go under the hammer at Fieldings’ showroom in Stourbridge, West Mids., on September 25.