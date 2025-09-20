Telford van driver who was under influence of cannabis failed to stop for police
A van driver has admitted being under the influence of cannabis and failing to stop for police.
Nathan Crawford, aged 33, drove a Citroen Dispatch in Meadow Close, Madeley, Telford on April 28 this year.
A drugs test found he had 14 micrograms of delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg per litre.