Police, fire and ambulance called after 4x4 crash on major A5 roundabout in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the Emstrey Roundabout, on the A5, at Shrewsbury, at around 4.48am today - Saturday, September 20.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the incident, which involved one vehicle, described as a 4x4 pick up.

Two fire crews attended and used a trauma bag and 'small tools' to make sure the vehicle was safe.

An update from the fire service said no one had been trapped in the vehicle and the crews were finished at the scene at around 5.20am.