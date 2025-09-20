Jaspal Dhillon, 25, of Mafeking Road, Hadley, Telford, ran from police with another man in Wellington.

Dhillon was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week after pleading guilty to one charge of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said that police had been called to an alleyway between New Street and the bus station in Wellington on August 6 last year.

They had been alerted after a member of the public witnessed what they believed was a drug deal between two men.

Police attended and both men ran from the scene towards Wellington Railway Station.