Ben Richards, aged 32, is accused of injuring two men in Bridgnorth on April 5 last year.

Richards, of Coronation Crescent, Madeley, Telford, pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, to wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

He is now due to face a trial, estimated to last three days, in late June/early July next year.

Judge Laura Hobson granted Richards bail on the condition he does not contact the complainants in the case.