Big-hearted Shropshire building firm to appear in hit BBC show - after working for free on charity project

Shrewsbury building firm Shuker Building & Development donated around 300 hours of free labour to the latest DIY:SOS Big Build, in aid of Cheshire-based children's charity The Joshua Tree.

Site and office staff from the company worked alongside trades-people and volunteers from across the UK to create new facilities for the charity, which supports families affected by childhood cancer across the Northwest of England and North Wales.

And while the full details of the project cannot be revealed until after the show airs on BBC One later this year, staff at the charity said the work completed by the team at Shuker would help them reach even more families with children affected by cancer.

Staff from Shropshire building firm Shuker with BBC One star Nick Knowles

Meanwhile bosses at the firm, which is based in Bicton Heath in Shrewsbury, said they were "honoured" to have been involved in the project.

"We are incredibly proud to have supported The Joshua Tree through DIY SOS," said Michael Shuker, Managing Director from Shuker Building & Development.

"Our team pulled together, often working long hours, to contribute their time and expertise for such a meaningful cause. The charity’s work is inspiring, and we’re honoured to have played a small part in helping them continue to support families who need it most.”

Staff from Shrewsbury-based Shuker construction during a DIY:SOS project for children's charity The Joshua Tree

The Joshua Tree provides tailored support to children with cancer and their families, offering practical, emotional and educational assistance at every stage of treatment and beyond.

The charity also receives funding from BBC Children in Need for a dedicated Children’s Support Worker, which it says helps reduce isolation and improve wellbeing by giving children access to fun activities in a safe, supportive environment.

“We are incredibly grateful to DIY SOS for choosing to support our charity," added Rich Driffield, CEO at The Joshua Tree.

"This amazing transformation will allow us to reach even more families affected by childhood cancer across the UK, offering them the support they need during the most challenging times."

Viewers will be able to see the transformation in full when the show airs in November, timed to coincide with BBC Children in Need Week.