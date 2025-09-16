'Totally overwhelmed': The Great British Sewing Bee West Midlands winner

The Great British Sewing Bee winner Caz, from Staffordshire, has said she is “totally overwhelmed” after her victory on the BBC One show.

The 60-year-old was crowned the winner by judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant on Tuesday’s show, having also won Garment Of The Week three times in Design Icons Week, Korea Week and Kids Week.

She said: “I am totally overwhelmed and I still feel quite emotional about it all, it hasn’t quite sunk in.

“Of course my husband and family knew, but I only confided in one friend and one only, so it will be a surprise to a lot of people that know me. Even my parents didn’t know.

“I was thrilled to get my daughter Florence on the show as my model, she had the best day ever, she just absolutely loved it, so that was more important for me than anything else.

“As a family we don’t generally use the word proud, but I think on this occasion we will allow it.”

For the final week, the remaining three contestants, Caz, Orla and Yasmin, were tasked with creating a bias cut slip dress, transforming sheer garments into a finale outfit, and producing a winning Trompe l’oeil outfit.

Caz, who retired from her family's printing business after 30 years and has been married for 28 years, added: “I have gone and won something, I never win anything.

“I didn’t think I would be able to do it, I remember after that very first catwalk I rang my husband saying I am literally in awe of these people.

“When I was a child I loved sewing and you have no fear as a child and you just sew anything. I think it’s really important to get that fun back, that’s why most of us sew, we sew for the sheer joy and the love of it, and I have got a lot of love for it.

“It’s truly, truly brilliant.”

Judge Young said she was “really pleased for Caz” and added that she “loved her final garment”.

Fellow judge Grant added: “Caz pulled it out of the bag in spectacular fashion with so much courage, so much flair, so much beautiful technique, it was amazing.”

Caz began sewing at the age of 11 and even made her own wedding dress, but stopped shortly after, until she went on to reignite her love of the craft during the Covid lockdown.

The series is presented by Sara Pascoe, who took over as host of The Great British Sewing Bee in 2021, after she appeared as a contestant on its 2020 Christmas celebrity special.