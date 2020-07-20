Camden Market to host open-air gig series as lockdown eases

Live music will return to Camden’s famous market following lockdown with an open-air series featuring artists including Miles Kane and Newton Faulkner.

Eight ticketed events have been announced for the Stables Market’s amphitheatre and will be free to the public with a capacity of 150.

The Camden Unlocked programme features semi-acoustic sets from Kane and Faulkner as well as Shaun Escoffery, Sons of Pitches, John Power, Mae Muller and the Puppini Sisters.

There will also be DJ sets from Don Letts, Solar Radio and Shiiine On.

Outdoor performances were allowed to resume on July 10 with restricted audience numbers and social distancing, as lockdown measures ease across the UK.

Camden Market appointed Xfm founder and NME Radio station manager Sammy Jacob and live agent Neil O’Brien to produce the series.

Jacob said: “Having watched the economy, and specifically the live industry, being decimated, the idea of sitting around and doing nothing was not an option.

“I was keen to make sure as soon as conditions permitted we were able to return to some form of live music normality.

“The key was to find a suitable location that met Government guidelines, without severely impacting the experience.

“Being based in Camden Market the answer was right there in front of me – the Stables Market Amphitheatre with its open-air controlled space, and in-built audience dividers in the form of handrails that run down the length of the stepped theatre.

“I called Neil O’Brien, who took a look and got it immediately.

“Camden Market were also rapidly onboard providing financial support, in addition to providing free retail space in support of the Music Venue Trust.”

O’Brien said: “I am incredibly excited to help programme the artists appearing at one of the first live music events to take place in London for over three months.

“The artists involved have been absolutely brilliant and extremely supportive – reflecting the diverse nature of what Camden Market has to offer.

“It’s great to be able to get everyone safely back together, to enjoy the power of good music and good times.”

Attendees will be encouraged to wear face coverings and there will be hand sanitiser dispensers throughout the site.

More details at camdenmarket.com/UNLOCKED