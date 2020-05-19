John Cleese to release book about creativity

John Cleese is set to release a book which offers tips on how to be creative.

The comedian and writer draws on experiences from his career to share insights about the creative process in the book.

Creativity: A Short Cheerful Guide will also share pointers on how to be creative including on how to get in the right frame of mind, how to pursue an idea and what to do if you hit a brick wall.

Cleese, 80, said: “Many people have written about creativity, but although they were very, very clever, they weren’t actually creative.

“I like to think I’m writing about it from the inside.”

In the book, which is being published by Hutchinson, the Monty Python star says that you can learn to get better at being creative.

Nigel Wilcockson, associate publisher at Hutchinson, said: “No one knows more about creativity than John Cleese.

“Prepare to learn at the feet of the master.”

Creativity: A Short And Cheerful Guide will be released on September 3.