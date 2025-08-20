‘It’s the best time of the year’, says Anton Du Beke as he announces Christmas tour, including a West Midlands date

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has announced a Christmas dancing tour describing the festive period as “the best time of the year”.

The 59-year-old’s Christmas With Anton And Friends will see him join singer Lance Ellington, a live band, and a company of dancers for an evening of Christmas-themed performances in November and December.

Du Beke said: “As the song says, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, you can’t start talking about Christmas too early in my opinion.

“The children, Hannah and I absolutely love it, nothing compares to it – it’s the best time of the year.

Anton Du Beke will return on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing in September (Ian West/PA)

“I loved doing the shows so much last year – they were simply magical – so I genuinely can’t wait to get on the road and do it all again.”

The tour will begin in Truro on November 20, and see Du Beke perform in London, Birmingham and Manchester, before the tour concludes in Cambridge on December 23.

The judge was previously a professional dancer on the BBC One dance show, and has also presented the gameshow Hole In The Wall for the BBC, he hosts the Putt And Strut podcast with Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk, which mixes dancing with his golf hobby.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the tour’s website.

It comes as Strictly Come Dancing’s full cast of celebrity contestants for its upcoming series was announced earlier this month, with the likes of Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, former Apprentice star Tom Skinner and former Chelsea footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink taking part.

Du Beke and his fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will return to the show on BBC One and iPlayer in September, along with presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.