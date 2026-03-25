Professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova to leave Strictly

Professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova has announced she is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years, and said she will always be grateful to the show.

The Ukranian dancer told her Instagram followers it is not the end, and she looks “forward to being part of the Strictly world for many years to come”.

It comes after fellow professional dancer Karen Hauer announced last weekend that she was leaving the BBC show after 14 years.

Bychkova has been partnered with Blue singer Lee Ryan, broadcaster Dan Walker and Bros star Matt Goss during her time on the show, and danced with former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw in the last series.

In her post on Instagram on Wednesday, she said: “After 9 wonderful years, this part of my journey with Strictly Come Dancing is evolving.

“There is something truly special about being part of a programme that plays such a big part in so many people’s lives and I want to thank all those who have sent beautiful messages over the last few weeks and those who have voted, shouted, supported, celebrated and cheered during every series.

“I also want to take a moment to appreciate all those who have helped me along the way: my partners, my fellow professionals, the judges and brilliant people behind the scenes.”

Bychkova, who joined the show in 2017, said she was a double world champion when she started on Strictly and has since “grown, not only professionally, but personally and creatively”.

“Strictly has allowed me to discover new sides of myself, develop new skills, and evolve as an artist in ways I will always be grateful for,” she added.

“This isn’t the end. I look forward to being part of the Strictly world for many years to come in ways I am beginning to explore.”

She said she was excited to have time to focus on new projects, and to spend more time with her “beautiful daughter”.

She signed off the post: “I danced before Strictly, I loved dancing on the show and I plan to keep dancing for many years to come.

“Thank you for all the love and support along the way.”