Drink driving teen who crashed on Shropshire back road was more than twice the limit
A drink driving teenager who crashed late at night in Shropshire while more than twice the limit has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
Last updated
George Gosden, aged 18, crashed a Fiat Punto at Preston Brockhurst, near Shrewsbury on July 31 this year.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that police and paramedics were called out at around 11pm.
Gosden was there and he admitted being the driver. He had a passenger in the car.