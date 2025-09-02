Meet Shrewsbury's MasterChef competitor bringing African fusion flavours to the BBC show

Michael, aged 40, who lives in Shrewsbury with his wife and seven-year-old daughter, showcased his love of African fusion cooking in heat eight of the BBC’s new MasterChef series.

Born in Nigeria and raised in London, Michael’s passion for food began early, shaped by the rich traditions and vibrant flavours of his upbringing.

Michael from Shrewsbury has competed in the latest MasterChef series. Pic: BBC

The senior environmental protection officer appeared in episode 11 of series 21 of MasterChef - that is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The cooking show made its return to TV last month, four months later than expected, under a cloud of controversy, after presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace were sacked by the BBC.

Where did Michael's love of cooking come from?

Asked how he got into cooking and about his earliest cooking memories, Michael said: "My mother often cooked a wide variety of Nigerian dishes for guests and parties. She had a real gift for bringing people together through food.

"Whether it was a small family gathering or a big celebration, the kitchen was always alive with rich aromas, vibrant colours, and the sounds of laughter and storytelling. Watching her prepare meals like jollof rice, egusi soup, and moi moi for large groups taught me that cooking is not just about feeding people, it’s about creating an experience.

"Her food was always made with love, care and pride, and it left a lasting impression on everyone who tasted it. Those moments had a huge impact on me. They sparked my own passion for cooking and taught me the importance of hospitality, culture, and sharing food as a way to connect with others."

Why enter MasterChef?

Michael said he entered MasterChef to test his creativity under pressure and to share his culinary heritage with a wider audience.

He added: "I entered MasterChef this year because I wanted to challenge myself and share my passion for food on a bigger stage. To see how far I could push my creativity under pressure.

"Cooking has always been more than a hobby to me. It’s a way I express love, culture, and identity, and I felt ready to put that to the test in the MasterChef kitchen."

Favourite ingredient?

The senior environmental protection officer revealed his favourite ingredient to cook with - red palm oil.

"It’s not just an ingredient - it’s part of my heritage and the soul of many of the dishes I grew up with," he continued. "In fact, it’s used in around 80 per cent of our soups and stews, from egusi to ogbono to banga.

"Red palm oil brings a rich, earthy depth and a vibrant colour that you simply can’t replicate with anything else. It carries tradition, identity, and comfort. The aroma alone takes me straight back to kitchens filled with laughter, family, and big pots bubbling on the stove.

"For me, red palm oil represents more than flavour - it’s culture in a bottle. Cooking with it allows me to stay connected to my roots while also introducing others to the richness of West African cuisine."

Dreams of working in the food world

Looking ahead, Michael hopes to take his passion even further, with plans to launch a food and travel multimedia channel.

The 40-year-old said: "I absolutely have a dream of working in the food world. I want to create a vibrant online food and travel multimedia channel. One that showcases diverse cultures, local dishes, hidden food spots, and the human stories behind every meal.

"My goal is to inspire people to explore the world through food and to celebrate the communities that make it so rich and unique."