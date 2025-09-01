Barry Manilow is coming to the West Midlands after deciding he 'doesn't want to say goodbye' to the UK just yet

The 82-year-old 'Looks Like We Made It' singer swore his show at the London Palladium in 2024 would be his last farewell to his UK fans.

However, the GRAMMY, Tony and Emmy Award-winning music icon has u-turned on his decision and will return in 2026 for a series of 'Last Last Concerts' across the UK - with dates scheduled in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham and London next June.

US singer Barry Manilow, famous for hits Mandy and Copacabana (Ian West/PA)

The six-date tour begins on June 9 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and continues with stops at Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, and Cardiff’s Utilita Arena. Manilow will then perform at Birmingham’s bp pulse LIVE on June 16, before closing the run with a major headline night at The O2 Arena in London on June 17.

In a statement announcing his new tour dates, Barry Manilow said: "I swear, I SWEAR I really meant it when I said goodbye to everyone in the UK on the last night of our fantastic run at the great London Palladium.

"The audiences there were fantastic as usual and that last night was very moving, knowing that I wouldn’t be seeing my U.K. friends anymore.

"It was odd flying home because I wasn’t tired, my voice had held up for the entire run and each show was more exciting than the last. I wasn’t even out of breath at the end of each show.

"But I guess “leave ‘em wanting more” was a good rule to follow. After all, I’m 100 years old and any day now I’m probably going to lose my hair, gain a big pot belly and need a cane to dance around to “Copacabana”.

"But, as of now I can still run around the stage, I can still hit the high F Natural at the end of “Even Now” and I still look fabulous! But I said goodbye and I meant it. Sort of.

"There was just one thing. I don’t wanna say goodbye! So we’re coming back. We’re going to have a great, big Barry Manilow concert! Hope you all come. We’ll have a ball! Love, Barry."

General ticket sales start on September 5 at 10am. For more information on booking visit Ticketmaster.co.uk and TicketLine.co.uk