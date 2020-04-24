Ariana Grande reveals her offer to fans as part of the All-In Challenge

Ariana Grande is offering fans the chance to join her in the studio as part of the All-In Challenge.

The pop singer has joined a host of other stars, including Drake and Justin Bieber, in offering once-in-a-lifetime prizes in exchange for charitable donations to the coronavirus relief effort.

Grande’s prize includes sitting in the studio while she makes new music before joining her and her team for dinner in Los Angeles.

what queen @madonna says goes ?? thank u for nominating me & i am so excited to be participating in the #allinchallenge. 100% of proceeds go to four amazing organizations that i personally love and have been supporting: https://t.co/cu8z2v2H2e i nominate queen @mariahcarey! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 23, 2020

The prize, on offer to one winner and their guest, is in exchange for a donation to the All-In Challenge, with all money raised going towards charities Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Grande, who was nominated by Madonna, said she is “so excited to be participating”.

She then invited “queen” Mariah Carey to join the All-In Challenge.

Other high-profile stars taking part include Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, who is offering a lucky winner the chance to accompany her to the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Drake fans can win a weekend with him and his team while Bieber is prepared to serenade a winner with his hit One Less Lonely Girl.

And Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering a walk-on role in their upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

That package includes a day on set and lunch with DiCaprio, De Niro and director Martin Scorsese.