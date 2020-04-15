Amy Schumer explains why she changed her son’s name

Comedian Amy Schumer has revealed she changed her son’s name – because it sounded like a rude word.

The star of Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty gave birth to her first child, Gene, in May last year.

She gave him the middle name Attell, after her friend and comedian Dave Attell, while Gene took his surname from Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer.

Fans pointed out her son’s name sounded like “genital fissure,” with many speculating it was a joke. However, Schumer has now confirmed it was not intended and she has changed Gene’s middle name.

Speaking on her podcast, she said: “So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed?

“It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realised that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.'”

Claudia O’Doherty, Schumer’s podcast guest and friend, said: “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Schumer, 38, has been sharing updates with fans throughout her time in quarantine.

She brought Gene on a socially-distanced visit to her father last month, smiling and waving it him from the pavement outside his home.

Schumer cradled the toddler while holding a sign reading: “Hi grandpa! We love you!”