Plan for 67 flats and storage building on edge of Telford town centre lodged with planners

The full details of the application from independent regional contractor S J Roberts Construction are not yet available on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.

Aerial picture of the land near Telford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

The council warns that the plans for land at the corner of Hollinshead Way and Caledonian Way, in Old Park, have not yet been formally registered.

But the details so far say that it is a hybrid application for 67 residential apartments and a storage building.

The residential part of the application will have full details of proposed parking and landscaping. The storage building proposal is for outline approval.

S J Roberts Construction, based near Welshpool, lists a number of Shropshire projects, with two recent ones for schools in Telford & Wrekin.

The company says its £4.8million project for Telford & Wrekin Council at the 150-pupil Allscott Meads Primary School was completed in August 2023.

It also added teaching space to Shortwood Primary School, in Wellington, for Telford Council in December 2023.

The council website says it takes no responsibility for any inaccuracies or factual errors in the basic application details.

It will not be placing on record any comments received, or taking them into consideration, until the application has been formally registered.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live. Visit publicnoticeportal.uk.