Supertramp co-founder and singer Rick Davies dies at 81

Rick Davies, the co-founder and lead singer of the British band Supertramp, has died aged 81.

The musician, whose hits includes Goodbye Stranger, Breakfast In America, Dreamer and The Logical Song, died on Saturday after a battle with cancer, a statement from the band said.

He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, more than 10 years ago.

A statement on the band’s website said: “As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history.

“His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound.”

The statement added: “Beyond the stage, Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades.

“After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets.

“Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on.”

Born in Swindon in 1944, Davies’ love of music began in his childhood, the group said, listening to Gene Krupa’s Drummin’ Man, which sparked a lifelong passion for jazz, blues and rock’n’roll.

Davies and Hodgson formed the band that would become Supertramp in 1969 and while the line-up changed numerous times over the years, they are best remembered for the period from 1973 to 1983, when Davies and Hodgson performed with Dougie Thomson on bass, Bob Siebenberg on drums and John Helliwell on saxophone.

During that time they produced their breakthrough album before landing their biggest hit with 1979’s Breakfast In America, which produced hit singles The Logical Song, Breakfast in America, Goodbye Stranger and Take the Long Way Home.

Hodgson left the band in 1983 and released solo albums and Davies eventually became the only constant member throughout its history.