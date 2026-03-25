Government blocks Chinese firm’s plans to build wind turbines in Scotland

Chinese firm Ming Yang has been blocked by the UK Government from building what would have been the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturing facility in Scotland.

The firm had proposed the £1.5 billion facility at a site in Ardersier near Inverness, saying it could create up to 1,500 jobs.

On Wednesday the UK Government blocked the move, with a spokesperson saying it cannot support the use of the firm’s turbines in UK offshore wind projects.

Trade minister Sir Chris Bryant (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The decision came after a lengthy deliberation process, with trade minister Sir Chris Bryant saying in January that the UK had to be “clear eyed” in its relationship with China.

He added: “Also, everybody will know that there have been issues around espionage in the UK – we need to make sure that all our critical national infrastructure is safe and secure.”

Posting on social media, First Minister John Swinney said he was “deeply disappointed” by the decision, adding that the UK Government had put 1,500 Scottish jobs at risk.

The post went on: “At the very moment we should be building clean energy, they are sabotaging Scotland’s industrial future.”

The First Minister had previously described the decision as a “pivotal” one in the development of Scotland’s renewable energy potential, adding: “It is a crucial component in our just transition so we need to make early and swift progress.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Industry have sought our view on the use of these turbines in British waters and in our energy system.

“After careful consideration, Government’s view is that we cannot support the use of them in UK offshore wind projects.

“We will always act to protect our national security, and we are committed to strengthening and prioritising resilient and sustainable offshore wind supply chains.

“We welcome investment from China where it’s in our national interest – as demonstrated by significant inward investment during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Beijing.

“We will continue to take a consistent, long-term and strategic approach to our relationship with China, co-operating where we can, whilst protecting our security and resilience.”

Ming Yang has been approached for comment.