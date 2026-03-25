Metropolitan Police to resume arresting Palestine Action protesters

Britain’s biggest police force will resume arresting protesters for holding signs in support of banned group Palestine Action.

The Metropolitan Police paused doing so in February after the High Court ruled that the Government’s ban of the group was unlawful.

But on Wednesday the Met announced that officers will resume arresting protesters because the appeal against the ruling is likely to take several months.

Police officers removing a person last year after they took part in a protest in Parliament Square calling for de-proscription of Palestine Action (James Manning/PA)

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman said: “While the High Court has found the proscription of Palestine Action to be unlawful, it has confirmed the impact of that judgment will not take effect until the Government’s appeal has been considered which could take many months.

“That means it is still a criminal offence to support Palestine Action.

“We must enforce the law as it is at the time, not as it might be at a future date. We must do that consistently and without fear or favour.”

He went on: “The High Court decided on February 25 to grant the Home Secretary permission to appeal and to leave the proscription in place pending the outcome of that appeal.

“Having now considered our position in light of that decision, taking into account all the circumstances, we have determined that while Palestine Action remains proscribed and support for it remains unlawful under the Terrorism Act, we must continue to enforce the law and this is likely to involve the arrest of those committing offences.”

Protesters holding signs in support of Palestine Action had previously faced being arrested (PA)

More than 2,700 people have been arrested so far for allegedly expressing support for Palestine Action since it was banned as a terrorist group last year.

Protesters have arranged mass rallies where demonstrators hold up signs saying “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”.

The trials of hundreds of people accused of holding up the placards have been put on hold while the legal battle over whether the group should have been banned rumbles on.

Earlier this month Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said the cases would be delayed until after the High Court Appeal over the ban is heard.

Proscription makes it a criminal offence to belong to or support Palestine Action, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.