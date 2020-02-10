Old Hollywood glamour rules elegant Oscars red carpet

Even though the red carpet is a place for experimentation, sometimes classic elegance is the way to go.

This year, the overwhelming trend at the Oscars was for old Hollywood glamour.

Admittedly, “old Hollywood glamour” is a slightly loose brief, but in general, the looks have to ooze elegance, they often have sparkles and a strapless neckline, and stars get bonus points if they have loose waves in their hair and a bright red lip.

Here is how the red carpet at this year’s Oscars championed old Hollywood glamour.

Greta Gerwig (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Strapless gowns with nipped-in waists and full skirts are very much reminiscent of dresses worn in the 1950s by the likes of Audrey Hepburn, and Greta Gerwig’s dress stuck to this failsafe formula. Olive is an unusual colour choice for the red carpet, but Gerwig certainly makes a case for choosing something a bit more interesting than black.

Rebel Wilson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

What could be more glamorous than gold sparkles? Rebel Wilson – wearing custom Jason Wu – topped off her look with voluminous curls and a bright red lip.

Scarlett Johansson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Scarlett Johansson put a sexier spin on the old Hollywood vibe in a strapless, silver dress by Oscar de la Renta, with beaded detailing on the corset.

Brie Larson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Capes were a huge trend on the Oscars red carpet, bringing a suitable amount of drama to sartorial choices. Brie Larson modelled a rose gold dress with a matching cape and a leg-slit worthy of Angelina Jolie.

Florence Pugh (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Florence Pugh’s satin tiered dress was elegant and a stand-out of the evening. Coupled with a sleek updo, the teal colour of the Louis Vuitton dress made the old-school silhouette feel modern and fresh.

Mindy Kaling (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Mindy Kaling was one of the few people to brave wearing yellow on the red carpet. In a Grecian-style, one-shouldered Dolce and Gabbana gown, her make-up and hair were kept natural so the dress and sparkling diamond necklace could really shine.

Kaitlyn Dever (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Sustainability has been a hot-topic issue this awards season, and actress Kaitlyn Dever made a statement in her dress which she described to E! as “completely sustainable”. The red strapless gown by Louis Vuitton had a sweetheart neckline and a stole to give it a bit more of an old-school look. In her red carpet interview, she urged people to “support vintage”.

Beanie Feldstein (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Beanie Feldstein, Dever’s co-star in Booksmart, also went for sparkles with her Oscars look. The monochrome Miu Miu dress had a rose pattern embroidered on to it and had a dramatically voluminous silhouette. It shows how far the rising star has come in a year – last awards season, she wore her high school prom dress to the Screen Actors Guild awards.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus proves that sometimes simple really is the best approach. She wore a custom Vera Wang gown in midnight blue, which seemed to be Nineties-inspired with thin spaghetti straps.