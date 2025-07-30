WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne procession: Hearse passes childhood home and stops on Black Sabbath bridge

Flowers have been placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, since the singer’s death, while the owners of the house have put up a picture of Osbourne in the front bay window.

The Jaguar hearse and six Mercedes funeral cars, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car, drove slowly along the street watched by a handful of fans and the current owner of the house.

The family of Ozzy Osbourne (left to right) Kelly, Sharon and Jack Osbourne, view the messages and floral tributes

The hearse on Black Sabbath bridge

The family of Ozzy Osbourne (left to right) Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, as his body is brought back to his home city for a procession following his death last week aged 76. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne leave after laying flowers and viewing the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, as his body is brought back to his home city for a procession following his death last week aged 76. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

It has since arrived at Black Sabbath Bridge.

Crowds along Broad Street cheered, clapped, chanted his name and threw roses as the hearse, adorned with purple flowers spelling out “Ozzy”, pulled up alongside a huge display of tributes left at Black Sabbath bench.

The funeral cortege of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne travels along Broad Street in Birmingham, as his body is brought back to his home city following his death last week aged 76. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

A floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham

Six vehicles carrying the Osbourne family followed behind while musicians from Bostin Brass played Black Sabbath songs to accompany the cortege.

Speaking after Osbourne’s hearse left the Black Sabbath Bridge, John Cahill, from Birmingham, said it was “an emotional day for a lot of people from around the world”.

He said: “I’ve liked Ozzy all my life and when I heard of his passing, as you can see here, it’s just touched everybody’s heart.

“I just had to be here today. It’s been a very emotional day, I did get emotional, I think everybody has.”

Dianne Powell, from Cannock in Staffordshire, laid flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge after Osbourne’s hearse had left.

She said: “It was crammed in the crowd but really emotional. It’s just very sad, I watched him a lot on the TV.

“It was very special to be here. There will never be another Ozzy Osbourne.”