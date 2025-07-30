WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne procession: Hearse passes childhood home and stops on Black Sabbath bridge

Flowers have been placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, since the singer’s death, while the owners of the house have put up a picture of Osbourne in the front bay window.
The Jaguar hearse and six Mercedes funeral cars, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car, drove slowly along the street watched by a handful of fans and the current owner of the house.
It has since arrived at Black Sabbath Bridge.
Crowds along Broad Street cheered, clapped, chanted his name and threw roses as the hearse, adorned with purple flowers spelling out “Ozzy”, pulled up alongside a huge display of tributes left at Black Sabbath bench.
Six vehicles carrying the Osbourne family followed behind while musicians from Bostin Brass played Black Sabbath songs to accompany the cortege.
Speaking after Osbourne’s hearse left the Black Sabbath Bridge, John Cahill, from Birmingham, said it was “an emotional day for a lot of people from around the world”.
He said: “I’ve liked Ozzy all my life and when I heard of his passing, as you can see here, it’s just touched everybody’s heart.
“I just had to be here today. It’s been a very emotional day, I did get emotional, I think everybody has.”
Dianne Powell, from Cannock in Staffordshire, laid flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge after Osbourne’s hearse had left.
She said: “It was crammed in the crowd but really emotional. It’s just very sad, I watched him a lot on the TV.
“It was very special to be here. There will never be another Ozzy Osbourne.”