The Repair Shop host appeared via video at Telford Magistrates Court this morning (August 13, 2025) after he was charged with two counts of rape.

The 55-year-old, of Claverley, Shropshire, made no plea to the offences and the case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where is next due to appear on September 10. He spoke only to confirm his name.

He was granted bail on the condition he does not contact the complainant.

Jay Blades appeared via video link at Telford Magistrates Court, facing two charges of rape. Picture: Jacob King/PA

He wore a blue suit with a dark tie and animal print spectacles.

Several photographers were outside the court waiting for Blades, however the court granted him permission to appear remotely via video link. The public gallery was packed with journalists.

District Judge Joseph O'Connor told Blades: "This case can only be heard at the crown court. Your case is being sent for for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 10.

"You are bailed to attend at Shrewsbury Crown Court."

Meanwhile, Blades is facing a separate proceedings at Worcester Crown Court relating to a charge of controlling or coercive behaviour, which he has denied.

Blades became a well-known face on British TV after The Repair Shop launched in 2017, with members of the public bringing their treasured possessions and heirlooms to be fixed. It began as a daytime show and then moved to primetime after it became a big hit.

The show won a National Television Award and a Bafta in 2023. The Bafta was for its royal special, in which King Charles took a clock and a vase to the workshop. It was filmed in autumn 2021, before he ascended to the throne.

Blades has also hosted Money for Nothing, Jay Blades' Home Fix and Jay and Dom's Home Fix. In 2022 he fronted a documentary about learning to read at the age of 51. He was honoured with an MBE in 2021.

Blades stepped back from presenting The Repair Shop last year.