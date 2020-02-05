Love Island’s Shaughna set for heartache as Callum moves on

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips looks set for heartache as Callum Jones seals his feelings for new girl Molly Smith with a kiss.

The pair lock lips in Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV2 show – while Shaughna tells the other girls she is ready to move to Manchester for Callum.

Shaughna and Callum have been coupled up since early in the series but Callum has taken a shine to model Molly since moving to Casa Amor with the rest of the boys.

The pair have kissed in challenges, but scenes set to air tonight will see them smooching after Callum confesses he has feelings for her.

Pulling Molly to one side, he tells her: “I feel like when I came in here I didn’t think my head would turn.

“I did say it would take someone special for me to turn.

“And I do think that could potentially be you.”

“Am I making you nervous?” she replies, and Callum agrees, before they kiss.

Meanwhile, back at the main villa, Shaughna reveals she has had a bad dream about Callum.

“I had a nightmare about Casa Amor,” she says.

“Callum was saying to me, ‘It’s between you and another girl, but you’re completely different and the other girl’s really, really shy’.”

Later on, she admits to Paige Turley that she is “ready to pack my bag and move to Manchester”, where Callum is from.

Double the villas = double the fun ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yGBgn0iM4B — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 5, 2020

Discussing the boys being in Casa Amor, Paige tells Shaughna: “I’m telling you, we’re going to be surprised. Whether it’s with our guys or not.”

The episode also sees both villas play a game of Head Over Heels.

The Islanders have to place their hands and feet on emojis on a mat, and performs tasks like licking necks, sucking fingers and kissing while in different positions.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media One.