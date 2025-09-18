Telford woman, 42, who damaged car and van is ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in compensation
A woman who damaged a van and a car has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in compensation.
Katie Rushton, aged 42, damaged a Volkswagen van and a car in Telford on May 4 last year.
Rushton, of Primmer Road, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to two counts of criminal damage.
Magistrates ordered her to pay £500 in compensation to the VW owner, and to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £26 victim surcharge.