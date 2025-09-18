Katie Rushton, aged 42, damaged a Volkswagen van and a car in Telford on May 4 last year.

Rushton, of Primmer Road, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to two counts of criminal damage.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £500 in compensation to the VW owner, and to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £26 victim surcharge.