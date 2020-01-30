British stars added to Oscars presenting line-up

British stars James Corden and George MacKay have been added to the list of presenters at the Oscars.

The Late Late Show host Corden and 1917 actor MacKay will be handing out awards during the glitzy ceremony on February 9.

The Academy Awards is once again without a host this year, with organisers instead relying on a small army of celebrity presenters.

The countdown continues! Announcing some more of this year's #Oscars presenters. pic.twitter.com/eohNx16hJr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 30, 2020

Olivia Colman, memorably the best actress winner 12 months ago, will return to the stage to hand out a prize as will Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali, Timothee Chalamet and Will Ferrell.

Other presenters include Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver.

Ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards, Todd Phillips’s Joker leads the way in nominations with 11, ahead of 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, which have 10 each.

Sir Sam Mendes is widely tipped to win best director for his one-shot epic 1917 while British actors nominated include Cynthia Erivo, Florence Pugh, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.

The Oscars take place in Los Angeles on February 9.