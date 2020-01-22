‘He’s a very naughty boy’ – Terry Jones’ best lines from Monty Python

Terry Jones was responsible for some of the best loved and most quoted lines in British comedy.

Here are some of them.

“Now, you listen here! He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy!”

His most quoted line, from his role as Brian’s mother in Monty Python’s Life Of Brian.

“I’m alive, I’m alive!”

His naked hermit in the hole gives away the location of a hiding Brian in Monty Python’s Life Of Brian.

“I shall use my largest scales.”

Jones plays pompous knight Sir Belvedere as he oversees a witch trial in Monty Python And The Holy Grail.

“What, the curtains?”

Prince Herbert reacts to the news: “One day, lad, all this will be yours” in Holy Grail.

“Spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam.”

Jones plays a greasy spoon waitress running through a menu in a Monty Python sketch.

“We use only the finest baby frogs, dew picked and flown from Iraq, cleansed in finest quality spring water, lightly killed, and then sealed in a succulent Swiss quintuple smooth treble cream milk chocolate envelope and lovingly frosted with glucose.”

He plays a confectionery kingpin Mr Milton, the owner of the Whizzo Chocolate Company, briefing some horrified hygiene officers in the sketch from Monty Python.

“Better get a bucket, I’m going to throw up.”

He plays an obese restaurant patron in Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life who over-indulges.