Bond by numbers: Every James Bond theme song and where it charted

Billie Eilish has become the youngest performer to tackle a James Bond theme song.

She will write and sing the title track to No Time To Die, following in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Smith, who both won Oscars for their efforts.

Smith’s song Writing’s On The Wall accompanied the 2015 film Spectre, while Adele sang the title theme song for Skyfall.

Here is a list of all the Bond themes, including instrumentals and those for unofficial movie releases, together with their highest chart placing in the UK top 40, according to the Official Charts Company.

1962: Dr No: James Bond Theme – The John Barry Orchestra (number 13)

1963: From Russia With Love – Matt Monro (number 20)

1964: Goldfinger – Shirley Bassey (number 21)

1965: Thunderball – Tom Jones (number 35)

1967: You Only Live Twice – Nancy Sinatra (number 11)

1967: Casino Royale* – Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass (number 27)

1969: We Have All The Time In The World (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service) – Louis Armstrong (number 3 – did not chart until November 1994)**

1971: Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey (number 38)

1973: Live And Let Die – Paul McCartney & Wings (number 9)

1974: The Man With The Golden Gun – Lulu (did not chart in top 40)

1977: Nobody Does It Better (The Spy Who Loved Me) – Carly Simon (number 7)

1979: Moonraker – Shirley Bassey (did not chart in top 40)

1981: For Your Eyes Only – Sheena Easton (number 8)

1983: All Time High (Octopussy) – Rita Coolidge (did not chart in top 40)

1983: Never Say Never Again* – Lani Hall (did not chart in top 40)

1985: A View To A Kill – Duran Duran (number 2)

1987: The Living Daylights – A-ha (number 5)

1989: Licence To Kill – Gladys Knight (number 6)

1995: GoldenEye – Tina Turner (number 10)

1997: Tomorrow Never Dies – Sheryl Crow (number 12)

1999: The World Is Not Enough – Garbage (number 11)

2002: Die Another Day – Madonna (number 3)

2006: You Know My Name (Casino Royale) – Chris Cornell (number 7)

2008: Another Way To Die (Quantum of Solace) – Jack White & Alicia Keys (number 9)

2012: Skyfall – Adele (number 2)

2015: Writing’s On The Wall (Spectre) – Sam Smith (number 1)

*The 1967 version of Casino Royale and the 1983 film Never Say Never Again are not considered part of the official Bond franchise, but are listed here for completeness.

**Not the official title theme but an incidental song from the score for the film. The actual theme was an instrumental.