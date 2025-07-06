Kizzy is a dynamic singer-songwriter, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist blending soul, folk, and jazz into a sound that’s entirely her own.

Bilingual and bold, her music weaves together rich storytelling with a deep sense of place and identity.

Kizzy was raised in Wales and educated in Welsh and, having launched her career at the age of 15 with a debut single in 2013, she has continued to develop a varied career encompassing recorded music, theatre, TV, and live performance.

She has performed with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and at the 2014 BBC Wales Six Nations Championship and the Euro 16 Welsh team homecoming concert at Cardiff City Stadium.

Her live performances also include the National Eisteddfod, and various festivals including the Hay Festival and Glastonbury.

Kizzy has appeared on radio and TV, both as a singer and as an actor. She was interviewed live on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and had a role in the award-winning BBC Drama – Keeping Faith.

Five of her original songs were selected for the WJEC A-Level and GCSE music syllabus in Wales, where they continue to be studied alongside Welsh icons like Gruff Rhys and Super Furry Animals.

She is currently composing an original score for a bespoke, hour-long production with Ballet Cymru – her latest move into ambitious, cross-disciplinary work and also writing new material for her third studio album.

Kizzy is an amazingly talented performer whose reputation ensures that the evening will showcase her musical abilities and appeal to a wide audience.

