Alan Johnson says MI5 could learn from The Masked Singer

Former home secretary Alan Johnson has joked that MI5 could learn a few lessons about keeping things under wraps from The Masked Singer.

The ITV programme sees celebrities and public figures compete dressed in elaborate outfits which conceal their identity.

The Labour politician, who served in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments, was unmasked as Pharaoh at the weekend after failing to impress the judges with his rendition of Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles.

Alan Johnson (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking on on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mr Johnson said the makers of the show went to great lengths to keep people’s identity a secret.

He said: “When you weren’t wearing the costume you were given a balaclava.

“I looked like a bank robber.

“As former home secretary I was a bit worried about that.”

Backstage, the contestants also have to wear visors and hooded anoraks with the words “Don’t speak to me” printed across the front.

Audience members who see the reveal had to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Mr Johnson said: “I was home secretary, which meant I was in charge of MI5.

“MI5 could learn a few lessons off of that programme about secrecy and how to keep things under wraps.”

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora are panellists on The Masked Singer, which is hosted by Joel Dommett.

It continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.