Poundland confirms it will close one of its Telford stores later this month

The confirmation comes after the company announced plans to close 68 stores across the country.

The firm said its store on the Forge Retail Park in central Telford will be shutting its doors for the final time on Saturday, July 19.

The company said formal consultation is taking place with the store's workers over their jobs.

Announcing the decision to shut stores last month Barry Williams, managing director of Poundland, said: “It’s no secret that we have much work to do to get Poundland back on track.

“While Poundland remains a strong brand, serving 20 million-plus shoppers each year, our performance for a significant period has fallen short of our high standards and action is needed to enable the business to return to growth.

“It’s sincerely regrettable that this plan includes the closure of stores and distribution centres, but it’s necessary if we’re to achieve our goal of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores."