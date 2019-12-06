Two favourites axed from I’m A Celebrity in double elimination

Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle have been booted from the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campsite in a double elimination.

The pair lasted 21 days in the Australian jungle but ended up in the bottom two in Friday’s public vote.

Olympic gold medallist Jenner broke down in tears as she told co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “It was tough. I came here to test myself. Obviously I did the show 16 years ago. I turned 70, thought ‘what a challenge’. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“First night I didn’t think I would make it to the next night. Over the last few weeks I have met some of the greatest people. There were hardly any problems. Everyone was helpful. I hate to leave them behind for another day-and-a-half. But I am ready to get out.”

Jenner, then known as Bruce, appeared in the American version of I’m A Celebrity in 2003 as a man before she transitioned.

She quipped that Christmas at home with the Jenners and Kardashians would be tougher than the jungle.

She said: “Being in the jungle is probably easier than having Christmas with my family. I’m pulled every direction with kids and grandkids.”

Former Girls Aloud singer Coyle said: “I knew it wasn’t going to be like staying in a hotel but it was hard – but it was also enjoyable.”

Their elimination came just two days before the series final on Sunday, leaving Kate Garraway, Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment in the running.

Myles Stephenson, Ian Wright, James Haskell, Cliff Parisi, Adele Roberts and Andrew Maxwell have already been voted out of the jungle.

Earlier in the episode, Whyment and Kemp were chosen to take part in the first Bushtucker Trial of the day.

The Pump Of Peril saw the pair answer questions together as they were dunked into tanks full of water and oil, and covered with insects and fish guts.

They secured meals for the camp and a selection of cocktails for dinner including margaritas, pina coladas, strawberry mojitos and Whyment’s favourite, Bacardi and cola.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Jossa said: “The boys have returned victorious so we’ll eat well and have a nice little drink.”

And in the Dingo Dollar Challenge, Jossa and Coyle became weather presenters and solved a series of puzzles.

Jossa was covered in leaves, glitter and sun cream as she guessed the answers while Coyle was showered with water, snow, dirt and feathers.

However, the pair emerged victorious.