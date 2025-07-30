'I felt I had to pay tribute' - Devoted Black Sabbath fans spent hours at memorial meet-up to pay respects Ozzy Osbourne

A cortege, along with the Osbourne family, is expected to stop at the Black Sabbath bench, where thousands of tributes, balloons and flowers have been left.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who played a farewell gig in the city earlier this month, died at the age of 76 last Tuesday.

Ian Stone lays floral tributes near New Street

One fan, who had spent hours at the memorial meet-up in Victoria Square, paid tribute to the star by laying flowers at The Crown pub mural near New Street Station.