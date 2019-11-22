Westlife score first number one album in more than a decade

Westlife have landed their first UK number one album in more than a decade.

The recently reformed Irish band’s new album Spectrum, their first release in nine years, debuted at number one, earning them their eighth chart-topping record.

The four-piece fended off competition from Celine Dion as well as duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, whose new releases charted at number two and three respectively.

Spectrum is Westlife’s first release in nine years (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Westlife told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you so much to everyone in the UK who’s made Spectrum number one this week.

“We can’t believe that after 21 years we’ve got another number one – our eighth number one album.

“The reunion has been going so well, thank you for everything.”

Spectrum shifted 63,000 chart sales this week across physical, download and streaming formats, the Official Charts Company said.

The group, comprised of Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily, last had a chart-topper with Back Home in 2007.

Spectrum is the band’s 11th studio album, and their first since 2010 record Gravity, which peaked at number three in the UK charts.

Celine Dion charted at number two (PA)

Children’s album Kidz Bop 2020, part of a series featuring children singing pop songs, placed at number seven in the albums chart.

Miller, 11, who appeared on the album, told the PA news agency: “I can’t believe we have a top 10 album.

“It’s my first Kidz Bop album release, and I am so excited – it’s a dream come true to share this moment with the other Kidz Bop Kids!”

President of Kidz Bop Vic Zaraya said: “Kidz Bop has resonated with kids and families across the UK.

“Achieving a third top 10 album in just over two years is great momentum as the British Kidz Bop kids prepare for their first headlining tour across the country next April.”

On the singles chart, Australian singer Tones And I claimed an eighth week at number one with Dance Monkey.