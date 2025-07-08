Inquest opened into death of Shrewsbury chef after man is charged with his murder

Shropshire's deputy coroner Heath Westerman opened an inquest into the death of 45-year-old Alexis De Naray during a hearing at Guildhall on Monday (July 7).

Mr De Naray, a chef who was born in London but lived in Shrewsbury, died on Friday, June 27.

The hearing was told that police had been called to Shelton Water Tower in Shrewsbury on June 27 where officers discovered Mr De Naray's body.

Alexis De Naray's body was found after police were called to a disused building close to Shelton Water Tower. Photo: Google

The inquest was adjourned until October 21.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murdering Mr De Naray.

Adam Rowson, of no fixed abode, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on July 1. His case was adjourned until September, when the defendant will be asked to enter a plea.