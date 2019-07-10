Sting cancels two concerts due to illness

Sting has cancelled two European concerts due to illness.

The former Police front man’s official Twitter account shared a statement announcing Thursday’s performance in Stuttgart, Germany, and Friday’s appearance in the Czech Republic will no longer go ahead.

According to the tweet, Sting, 67, is “under the weather” and cancelled the shows on “doctor’s orders”.

Ticket refund information can be found at https://t.co/lIZBYa3KNx. pic.twitter.com/yWcdKpMNGF — Sting (@OfficialSting) July 10, 2019

It added: “Sting sincerely regrets disappointing or causing any inconvenience to the fans.”

No details on the illness were given. Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, had earlier this week been forced to cancel performances in Belgium and Germany due to illness.

According to his website, Sting’s next tour date will be on Sunday July 14 in Weers, Netherlands.

Sting pulled out of a string of shows in October 2018, later explaining: “I got a very bad cold which then became a sinus infection.

“The worst thing is disappointing the fans.”

Sting rose to fame with new wave rock band The Police in the late 1970s and early 80s before embarking on a successful solo career.