Social media users amazed to discover man in nodding meme is Robert Redford

It was a day of minor revelations for many social media users as they discovered that the man featured in one of the internet’s favourite gifs is Oscar winner Robert Redford.

The gif, which shows a heavily bearded man nodding, is often used on Twitter by users wishing to show approval for something.

But many were unaware of the origin of the clip, which comes from a 1972 Western called Jeremiah Johnson featuring Redford as the titular mountain man.

So, I learned a little something today: https://t.co/Is15KGcHJY — Nick Martin (@NickA_Martin) July 9, 2019

One such person was journalist Nick Martin, who was so startled by the revelation that he wrote an article about it for website Splinter.

In it, he said: “I have seen a ton of Redford’s films, and I have seen this meme a million times, but until today I just thought this was some pleasant lumberjack rando. But nope! This blew my mind; I’m sure yours is likewise dripping out of your ear right now.”

And Twitter users seemed equally shocked.

I just found out that this gif is Robert Redford and I am shooketh pic.twitter.com/xhUPp6MWOP — Stephanie Snowden (@YouGotSnowd) July 9, 2019

Mind = blown. — Austin Belisle (@austincbelisle) July 9, 2019

Even more jarring than when I learned the "lots of equations" lady isn't Julia Roberts https://t.co/pMxb62tutk — Dylan Matthews (@dylanmatt) July 9, 2019

Many had thought the guy in the meme was Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

Always thought this was Zach Galifianakis… You learn something new everyday https://t.co/3sIcueb1w7 — Zac Goode (@ZeeOhGee) July 9, 2019

I thought that was Zach Galifianakis. ??‍♀️ https://t.co/3UY06zu64C — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) July 9, 2019

I will not accept that this isn’t Zach Galifinakis https://t.co/7CdiL71vnu — Tom Hoare (@HoareTom) July 9, 2019

Some users were amazed that so many people were not already aware that the gif featured Redford.

My first clue was his face — Danforth France (@danforthfrance) July 9, 2019

I think the giveaway that it's Robert Redford is that the man in his GIF has the identical face to Robert Redford. — David Eldred ? (@dave_petr) July 9, 2019

The revelation has done the rounds on social media several times before.

I just learned that pretty much every under-30 Twitterer thinks this gif is Zach Galifianakis nodding, not Robert Redford in Jeremiah Johnson. Someone hold me and tell me everything will be okay. pic.twitter.com/mwSz6tEDNM — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) February 10, 2018

But not everyone took the news 100% seriously.

I had no idea that this was Robert Redford. pic.twitter.com/hQJS48rJMy — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 10, 2019

my favourite Robert Redford gif pic.twitter.com/dJgsMigyy9 — big guy on campus? (@coolestdudeva) July 10, 2019