Janet Jackson: Michael’s legacy will continue through his music

Janet Jackson has said her brother Michael’s musical legacy will continue, following allegations over sex abuse.

Two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, alleged in graphic detail in a documentary released earlier this year that they were sexually abused as children by the King of Pop.

The documentary drew a mixed reaction from friends and fans of the pop music star, who died 10 years ago this month, but Janet has said his legacy “will continue”.

Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

She told The Sunday Times Magazine: “I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music.

“It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world.

“I hope I’m not sounding arrogant in any way — I’m just stating what is. It’s really all God’s doing and I’m just thankful for that.”

Earlier this year, members of the Jackson family, including Michael’s brothers Tito and Marlon and his nephew Taj, strenuously denied the allegations in the Dan Reed-directed documentary Leaving Neverland.

Advertising

They said the controversial programme, which aired in the UK on Channel 4, was “all about the money”.

Janet, 53, has supported her brother through previous allegations – which he denied before his death in 2009 – and in the 1990s she recorded the defensive song Scream with him.

On growing up in one of the world’s most famous families, Janet said that her father Joseph was forceful on his children having music careers, but that he felt it was for a good reason.

She said: “When parents see something in their children, I guess they guide them in that direction.

Advertising

“Especially when you’re talking about children who grew up in that urban area. Music was a way to keep us off the streets.

“My father saw a way out for his children. A better life. And thank God for that.”

She said she was told “no” by her father over her childhood dreams to go to school and study business law because he saw a musical talent in her.

Joseph, known for his cruel methods in making his children music stars, produced the famed Jackson 5 while Michael and Janet went on to have incredibly successful careers, with Janet selling millions of records and becoming one of the most successful female solo acts of all time.

On Joseph’s death last year, Janet said: “I felt that I did say everything I needed to say to my father, I was thankful for the time that I did have him, with (my son) Eissa, the three of us together. Being together with my father in the end.”

Janet will make her debut at Glastonbury Festival next weekend.