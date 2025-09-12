Telford's long-awaited Hickory's Smokehouse opens today - three days early

The new restaurant and bar in Priorslee was originally due to open next Monday, but guests can now get their barbecue fix a few days early as the team opens their second Shropshire smokehouse at 4pm today (Friday, September 12).

The company, which has made its name by providing the tastes of southern US barbecue, already has one successful restaurant in Shropshire, on Shrewsbury's Victoria Quay.

The much-anticipated arrival of the Telford smokehouse has come after a major refurbishment of the former Priors Lodge pub.

Hickory's Smokehouse in Telford celebrating its opening

The team behind Hickory's said Telford has been on their radar since they first identified the Midlands as a possible next step, following their first three restaurant openings, close to their Chester head office, in the northwest.

General manager and proud local Jim Hadley said there is real excitement at finally opening the doors on the Telford smokehouse, adding that it is like "coming home and an absolute dream come true".

The restaurant opens today at 4pm

He said: "I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the people of Telford over many years, and so opening a Hickory’s here is an absolute dream.

"I had such an amazing time as general manager in Shrewsbury, so I know first-hand just how welcoming the local community can be and the support we have had here in Telford so far has been truly overwhelming.

The building has been completely transformed ahead of the opening

"We can’t wait to see some old and new faces over the coming weeks and show you what we have done with the place."

The refurbishment of the building and its surroundings has been extensive, transforming the interior and exterior of the former pub.

The restaurant is decked out in a southern States style

The team have carefully curated every area of the new restaurant and bar, filling it with southern touches including quirky bric-a-brac they have brought back from their own travels, and photos of the staff discovering the joys of the southern States for themselves.

The bar has multiple big screens showing all the latest US and UK sports, while the restaurant has been designed with get-togethers and family-time in mind, with large booths, cosy corners and dedicated spaces for younger guests.

The restaurant opens at 4pm today

Along with the transformation of the building, the outdoors has also seen a major overhaul with a fresh cosy garden area with seating - as well blankets and hot water bottles for when the temperatures drop too much.

The outdoor area also includes a couple of heated, private dining huts.

The restaurant hosted a number of practice nights ahead of the opening and some of those attending have given their verdict.

The outdoor area

Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals said: "I’m delighted that we now have a second smokehouse in the county. I’ve had the pleasure of working with the Shrewsbury team on a number of events and their genuine hospitality and passion really shines through.

"The transformation here in Priorslee is incredible and the food just seems to get better and better – they even managed to fill my teenagers!"

The heated private dining huts

Nathan Parker, head coach at Telford Raiders Rugby Club, was another who got to try the restaurant out ahead of opening night.

He said: "What can we say, the whole night was epic from start to finish. I can certainly eat, but the portions are so generous, I didn’t quite manage dessert!

The children's area in the outdoor space

"The team are all going to love it and I think we have absolutely found our new home: the big screens in the bar, the BBQ and the beers, what’s not to love?"

The menu is packed full of the flavours of the Deep South, with classic smokehouse dishes such as Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork, all smoked low ‘n’ slow in “Ole Hickory” and “Southern Pride" smokers using Hickory wood - all of which have made it over the Atlantic, taking pride of place in the restaurant.

The chef's bar to the left of the picture

As if that's not enough there are a host of burgers, subs, steaks and fajitas, alongside incredible appetisers, sides and vegetarian options.

The menu includes packed dessert options as well as milkshakes, 'freak shakes', sodas and cocktails, alongside a collection of more than 25 top-class bourbons to try.

The restaurant includes large screen TVs showing UK and American sports

Easy drinking session ales and a wide range of bottled and craft beers are also served meaning people are as welcome for a drink as they are for a meal.

To book a table or see the menu, visit the website.