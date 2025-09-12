Emergency services respond to two-vehicle Shrewsbury crash
Emergency services were called after two vehicles crashed in Shrewsbury on Thursday night.
The incident at around 11.30pm in Forton Bank in the Montford Bridge area, saw the fire service, ambulance and police attend.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the "collision involved two vehicles which were made safe by crews".
The police and ambulance services have been approached for further details.