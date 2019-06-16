Amanda Holden: I try to look good to preserve my dignity

Amanda Holden has said she always tries to look good to preserve her dignity.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge recently sparked controversy with her daring ensembles on the show.

She told Hello! magazine she was “mindful” of how she looked and would never consider leaving the house in her pyjamas or the like.

Amanda Holden at the Pride Of Britain Awards last year (Steve Parsons/PA)

She told the magazine: “There’s no way I’d step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good.

“My nan Ethel used to tell me: ‘Never let your husband see you without lipstick’. I’m very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day.”

A spider’s web-inspired dress she wore on one episode of the ITV show this year sparked a small number of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

And in 2016, a plunging gown she wore on the show also sparked complaints to the watchdog.

The 48-year-old television personality also told the publication that laughter is the key to her decade-long marriage to partner Chris Hughes.

She said: “Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness.

“We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He’s rubbish at romance, but he’s there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax.

“He’s a proper bloke who looks after me. I’m a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship.”

The full interview can be read in Hello! magazine, out today.