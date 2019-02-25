Five times that Oscar-nominated stars were snubbed by the Academy

After seven nominations without a win, Glenn Close was again snubbed by the Academy at the Oscars, beaten to best actress by a tearful Olivia Colman.

Close was widely expected to walk away with the prize for The Wife, but the award was snatched by Colman, who told her from the stage: “You have been my idol for so long.

“This is not how I wanted it to be.”

Here the Press Association looks at actors, actresses, directors and those working behind the scenes who have been snubbed on the night.

Amy Adams

Adams starred as the indomitable Lynne Ann Cheney, wife of Dick Cheney, in Vice.

But she left with no prizes despite being nominated for best supporting actress for that turn, as well as best actress in a miniseries or television film for Sharp Objects.

Adams has now been nominated six times by the Academy.

Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock (PA)

The late master of suspense was nominated just five times, although his films received a total of 16 nods.

He never won but was awarded the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award, which is voted on by the Academy’s board of governors and celebrates a legacy.

Hitchcock was handed the gong in 1968 and his acceptance speech in its entirety was: “Thank you very much indeed.”

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese (Brian Lawless/PA)

The veteran director waited a long time for his first award for best director, which came finally with the release of his 2006 American crime thriller The Departed.

Scorsese was snubbed five times for best picture before he took home the prize in 2007.

Stanley Kubrick

A poster image for the Stanley Kubrick film A Clockwork Orange (PA)

Generally cited as one of the most influential filmmakers, Kubrick was never truly recognised by the Academy.

He was nominated 13 times, winning once – but only in the best special visual effects category for his 1968 era-hopping epic, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Dr Strangelove, A Clockwork Orange and Full Metal Jacket were all snubbed.

Kevin O’Connell

Kevin O’Connell with Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Garce with the award for sound mixing for Hacksaw Ridge (Ian West/PA)

Sound mixer O’Connell was not the best-known name at the 89th Oscars but at that time he held the record for most nominations without a win.

That changed in 2017 when he won the Oscar for best sound mixing for the Mel Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge. It was his 21st attempt.

His losing streak began in 1984 for Terms of Endearment and he has since then received nods for films including Top Gun and Pearl Harbour.