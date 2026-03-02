Four different groups to run Kington and District Community Shop throughout March

First to run and stock the shop will be Kington Bowling Club from Wednesday, March 4 until Tuesday, March 10.

They will be followed from Wednesday, March 11 by Lyonshall Village Hall.

Evancoyd Church will take over on Wednesday, March 18 and finally Kington Walking Festival will run the shop from March 25.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a small waiting list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com or call Richie Cotterill on 07777 661252