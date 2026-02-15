Iconic name in farming to be celebrated as one of the largest vintage tractor shows returns to the West Midlands - here’s everything you need to know

The Tractor World Show returns to the Midlands next weekend and promises the “ultimate celebration of vintage and classic machinery”.

The show is coming to the Three Counties Showground in Worcestershire next Saturday and Sunday (February 21 and 22).

The show is one of the largest and longest-running events of its kind. Whether you’re a die-hard collector, a seasoned restorer, a farmer, a bargain hunter, or just someone with a love for vintage vehicles and classic commercials, this two-day event promises something special for everyone.

This year the show takes over all four indoor exhibition halls as well as a large outdoor hardstanding area. It’s the perfect blend of comfort and scale, offering plenty of space to browse, explore, shop, and socialise, no matter the weather.

Exhibits and displays across the event will include beautifully restored tractors and classic commercial vehicles, Land Rovers, lorries, trucks, miniature steam and stationary engines, horticultural and gardening equipment, classic ride-on mowers, collectables, memorabilia and, of course, plenty of veteran, vintage and classic tractors.

The 2026 event coincides with the 80th anniversary of the iconic Ferguson TE20 and 70 years of the FE35. The Friends of Ferguson Heritage and the Ferguson Club will join forces for a display of 80 TE20s and 70 FE35s, plus Ferguson machinery from across the decades — showcased indoors in the heated Severn Hall and outdoors in a special new feature area.

This year also sees the return of the miniature model section, featuring intricate model tractor and engine displays.

And one of the standout features of the weekend will be the live auction on Saturday, run by renowned auctioneers H J Pugh & Co.

This bustling spring sale is a magnet for collectors and bargain hunters alike, offering more than 100 tractors and over 1,000 lots expected, ranging from full-sized vehicles to tools, parts, and rare finds.

On Sunday the Classic Commercial Drive-In returns. There’s no need to book in advance -just arrive before 9.30am with your classic van, lorry or commercial vehicle and join the growing line-up on the hardstanding area outside. It’s a friendly, informal way to take part, and a brilliant opportunity to show off your pride and joy.

The Outdoor Vintage Autojumble is back and even bigger. This is a treasure trove for anyone on the lookout for vintage motoring memorabilia, old tools, signage, toys, parts and collectables. It’s strictly second-hand only (strictly, no new merchandise), so it’s the ideal place to find that elusive item, long-lost spare or quirky collectible.

Also returning for 2026 is the Miniature Model Section, showcasing a collection of intricately detailed model tractors, dioramas and engines. This area proves that sometimes the smallest displays can have the biggest impact.

The show, which opens from 9am, is also filled with more than 100 traders and stalls, with interactive stands, club displays and hands-on experiences.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit tractorworldshow.co.uk.