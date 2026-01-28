ALSO26: Midlands award-winning festival back for 13th year running

Taking place between July 10-12 at Park Farm, Compton Verney, Warwickshire, ALSO is one the country’s most family friendly festivals with activities and experiences for all age groups.

Growing in visitor numbers year on year, the unique festival attracts thousands of visitors across the three days. The theme for the 13th edition is Oh Fortuna, playfully exploring luck and chance - asking how much fortune is already written and how much is down to luck.

Heading up the impressive line-up is writer and BBC Radio 4 presenter, Claudia Hammond who will present the psychological toolkit for anyone feeling overwhelmed, tech commentator Jamie Bartlett will explain how to talk to AI and investigative journalist Oliver Bullough will take a deep dive into the global economy of money laundering.

Long table dining

Curious, clever and creative, ALSO Festival collaborates with celebrated best-selling authors, revolutionary scientists and impassioned experts, allowing ideas to run wild and truly reconnect with nature via a sublime 17th century setting designed by Capability Brown.

Festival goers can lose themselves in talks, tours, workshops, experiences and activities such as: -

Journey into the world of the Tyrannosaurus rex with Mark P. Witton

Look at the flavour of quantum physics with Prof. Ben Allanach

Explore the history of hand reading with award-winning historian Alison Bashford

Take a glimpse into the divine beauty of space with Prof. David Tong

Consider how mathematics shapes creativity with Marcus du Sautoy.

Be part of the Saturday Night Spectacular, exploring the O Fortuna theme with lights, lanterns, and a heavenly headdress masterclass

Take on friends in the Space Hopper Championships

Join the ALSO Art Club for a state of flow

Learn the Charleston with Fiona Ring

Cooling off in the lake

Diccon Towns, ALSO Festival CEO and co-founder said; "ALSO25 throws open its gates this July forvisitors to dive in and choose their own adventure. They can journey to the edge of human understanding at a Big SciTech session, get to grips with the inner workings of the human mind at a Psych+ talk, delve into the written word at one of our Great Literary talks, discover their new favourite band at a Future Music set or enhance their Blue Mind with time spent in, on or by the water.

“This is a hand-built, next generation festival like no other in the UK. Who else offers the chance to have your ribs tickled at a super-smart comedy show, get to explore mythological forest installations inspired by Fortuna, the Roman goddess of fate or learn a new skill at a workshop.”

Festival goers can enjoy the genre-defying sounds of Sheep, Dog & Wolf (Daniel McBride), whose avant-pop compositions mix experimentalism, folk and electronica. Tribo will bring their high-energy samba drumming. The return of ALSO’s Future Music Programme will offer the best way to discover up and coming musicians, while exceptional DJs will keep guests dancing from the lakeside Rum Bar to the straw-bale Bunker 54 before closing the weekend with Hoolla Music’s Ecstatic Dance.

Dishing out the laughs will be multi-award-winning political comedian and activist Mark Thomas and lyrical wit from poet Luke Wright in Later Life Letter. Robin Ince returns to the Woods Stage and for a touch of French flair, Marcel Lucont presents his legendary show Cabaret Fantastique and hosts a panel reflecting on 10 Years of Brexit.

ALSO26 delivers its most ambitious wellness programme to date, centred around the all-new lakeside Sanctuary Sessions. Numinity (founded by sisters Melissa and Holly) bring a curated series of transformative experiences designed to explore the festival's theme. There will be Neural Reprogramming Meditation to rewire limiting beliefs, a Manifestation Lab to map out your future, and Fortuitous Breathwork. Guests can also try Rasa Fire Yoga, Scented Yoga or go on a guided Scented Walk.

Revellers can immerse themselves in the Blue Mind theory with the return of the ALSO Sauna - now upgraded with Ice Baths and Cold Plunges; Take to the water for SUP Yoga, enjoy Wild Swimming at its most magical with guided Dusk, Dawn, and Moonlight sessions under the stars.

Families can choose from a Bat Walk in the Far-Out Forest or learn circus skills with Patches Circus School. Award-winning Warwickshire theatre group, Playbox will bring high energy musical theatre workshops and evening storytelling. There will be a Mini Beasties Safari, a Tiny Dancers Family Rave or kids can build a den with ex-Marine Dave Hamblett. And due to popular demand, the Festival Nannies are back to give parents some free time to enjoy themselves.

There is plenty to entice foodies. Syrian-born chef, Imad Alarnab brings his Somerset House-based restaurant Aram to the fields for a special Sunday Long Table Lunch, as well as the Aram by Imad Deli which will be serving up incredible food throughout the weekend. River Cottage is putting on a legendary Woodland Long Table Lunch, Georgia Hearn hosts a demo and tasting with her book The Brunch Club and cooks up a Saturday night Feast of Fortunes and Award-winning chef James Whetlor returns to ALSO to for Friday night’s French Bistro.

For tickets and to find out more, visit: also-festival.com