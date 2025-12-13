Pantomime stars make draw for Christmas raffle to raise vital funds for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Each year, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital's League of Friends holds a Christmas raffle to fund vital equipment for the hospital.

The league holds two raffles each year: one in the summer and one at Christmas.

Members of the League of Friends were joined by the cast of this year’s Theatre Severn Christmas pantomime on Thursday (December 11) to draw the four lucky winning tickets.

Just short of £2,000 has been raised from the raffle and will go towards funding equipment for the urology department at the hospital.

Organising secretary Sue Hurdiss, who has been with the League of Friends for 18 years, expressed her gratitude to the theatre and cast, praising the support the charity receives.

"It's just wonderful how much support we get," she said. "It is continual.

"We aren't singing and dancing or shouting it out, but we have a lot of support from people that we are grateful for."

The League of Friends raises vital funds for the trust to purchase much-needed medical equipment.

Past projects have included helping raise £1 million for an MRI scanner, £250,000 for intensive care, replacing dialysis machines, and more.

Next year the charity will celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Beki Poole, marketing manager at Theatre Severn, added: "Theatre Severn are proud to support the League of Friends Christmas draw and all their fundraising efforts to help improve patient care by raising vital funds for the latest technology in hospitals.

"This year's production of Dick Whittington and His Cat has been a huge success for the venue, and we're delighted our fabulous cast we're able to assist the League of Friends by drawing the names for the Christmas raffle. A huge congratulations to all the winners!"