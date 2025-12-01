Kington festive food and drink festival takes place on Saturday - here's what to expect

Producers from Herefordshire, Wales, Shropshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and the Midlands will gather to offer a great shopping experience as the town starts the festive season.

About 90 artisan exhibitors are expected, selling a wide range of goods such as wine, cider beer, apple juice, spirits, charcuterie, gourmet mushrooms, chocolate and fudge.

Other treats include patisserie, spices, cheese, sauces, nuts, olives, marshmallow, puddings, fermented food, pies, meat and game, bread, preserves, and oils.

There will also be books, crafts, Christmas trees, wreaths, flowers, dog treats and food, pottery and wicker.

The main food offerings on the National Farmers Union car park will include the Beefy Boys, Antur beer, Pizza Box from Hay-on-Wye, Golden Goats, Happy Bumbling with their Chinese steamed dumplings and El Coffee Shack with freshly brewed coffee.

The Food Festival will have plenty of drinks on offer with gins from Penrhos, Wildjac and Hay Distillery.

For something a little warmer, try the hot ciders from Orgasmic or Pip’s Cider, and if cider’s not your choice, there’s always real ale from Antur or Lucky 7 breweries.

There are some great artisan food producers showcasing their products, such as Brecon Chocolates, Bringer Goats Cheese, Alex Gooch breads and Pompedio’s Delicious Pies.

During the day, Kington and District Operatic Society, Kington Community Choir, and other artists will be singing festive tunes and Street Sax entertainers will be performing around the festival site.

Established in 2004 with just 15 stands, the festival has now expanded and covers the Market Hall, the Coach House, Place De Marines, Cloud Nine car park, the National Farmers Union car park and Mill Street car park.

The festival has attracted many new producers this year including Moma Cellar from Hay on Wye with farmhouse created beer and natural ciders, Whinyard Rocks with their wines, Forbidden Fruits with their juices and cocktails, Bringer Goats Cheese, Wythall Estate vineyard, Mea Via will be bringing fresh pasta from Hereford and The Unique Rocket Bar will be making both sweet and savoury crepes.

The event is free of charge, parking will also be free and a park and ride service will be in operation from the doctor’s surgery, starting at 10am until 3pm and it drops visitors off in the heart of the festival.

