What could be better on a cold winter night than cuddling up to their animals and getting into the festive spirit?

The Small Breeds Farm Park put on the Christmas lights event for the first time last year and it was such a magical and successful experience that they are doing it again.

But this year it will be even bigger – with more dates, more lights and more Santa, with Father Christmas joining in every night.

Visitors are welcome to go along on every Tuesday and Friday evening in December until December 19, from 6pm to 8pm.

There will be a chance to wander through the beautifully lit farm, meet the friendly animals under the stars, enjoy a free hot chocolate on arrival and meet Santa.

The cost is £9 per person – adults and children alike - although under-two’s go free.

Tuesday evenings include delicious baked potatoes while Fridays feature visiting street food vans - check social media for dates but Bao to the Broth, Street Food Collective, Fat Boy Bakes and Mr Gyro will be there.

Feel free to pop by for a bite from the food vans — no entry ticket required. But a spokesperson for the farm said: “Once you see the lights and hear the laughter inside the farm, you might just want to join the magic.

“Whether you’re coming for the animals, the lights, the food, or the festive cheer, it’s a magical evening for the whole family.”

To book visit owlcentre.com/product/christmas-lights-with-the-animals/.