Anton Du Beke at the Musicals live at Shrewsbury Theatre Severn - last few tickets remaining, here's how to get yours
Strictly Come Dancing legend and judge, Anton Du Beke, returns to Shrewsbury by popular demand next week. With his live band, guest singer and dancers, expect a fab-u-lous evening of song, dance and laughter.
Anton will be performing songs and dances from some of his favourite musicals, so expect a glamorous evening with music from classic West End and Broadway shows, plus behind the scenes stories from his time on Strictly Come Dancing that will have you laughing out loud.
Anton will be accompanied by his live band, dancers and special guest Lance Ellington.
Don’t miss this special opportunity to get up close to the King of the Ballroom in Shrewsbury!
Anton du Beke at the Musicals comes to Theatre Severn on Tuesday, November 18, see here for remaining tickets: theatresevern.co.uk/BookEvent.aspx?eventID=1081375
How do you get there?
Theatre Severn is located next to the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury town centre.
By Car
Theatre Severn is located next to Frankwell Car Park where charges apply before 6pm only. Visit shropshire.gov.uk parking for further information about parking in Shrewsbury. Disabled parking spaces are available in Frankwell car park between University Centre Shrewsbury and River Severn.
By Train
Theatre Severn is located within a 10 minute walk of Shrewsbury Railway Station, along Smithfield Road and via Frankwell footbridge or Welsh Bridge. Please visit National Rail or trainline for timetable information. By Bus Theatre Severn is located within a 10 minute walk of Shrewsbury Bus Station, along Smithfield Road and via Frankwell footbridge or Welsh Bridge. For more information visit arrivabus.co.uk
Cycling and Pedestrians
Theatre Severn is easily accessible by bicycle or on foot and the beauty of the riverside routes make the journey even more appealing. Bicycle parking is available on both sides of Theatre Severn. Wheelchair users and visitors with pushchairs should access Theatre Severn via Welsh Bridge. Frankwell footbridge is not accessible to wheelchair users or people using pushchairs due to steps. Additional information can be found here, or alternatively please call the box office on 01743 281281 for further advice.
Show time
7.30pm - doors open approximately 30 minutes before the performance start time.
Special guest
Lance Ellington.
Food and drink
Chapel Bar - located on Stalls level, the Chapel Bar is open one hour before each performance and at the interval, serving a fine selection of wines, beers, spirits, soft drinks and coffee.
Circle Bar - located on the second floor overlooking the stunning views of the River Severn. Serving a selected range of drinks before the show and during the interval. You can pre-order interval drinks, Charcuterie & Cheese Platters also available to order to enjoy before the show or during the interval. Available to order on arrival only. Subject to availability.
Finally - enjoy the show!