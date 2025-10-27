Ghostly butler helps tearoom in Bridgnorth serve up a Halloween treat

Natasha Davis, owner of Natasha’s Tearooms at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town, was thrilled to have her very own Jeeves butler on hand whilst making pumpkin soup.

The ghostly butler is for sale at the Old Mill and centre owner John Ridgway says the mannequin is attracting a lot of attention and would make the ideal guest for a Halloween party!

Natashas Tea Room at the Old Mill Antiques in Bridgnorth. Natasha Davis (left) and her sister Faye Hill

“Our Jeeves Edwardian Halloween butler mannequin would look great at any spooky party this weekend,” said John. “He has really caught the attention of centre visitors and is looking for a new home for Halloween!”.

The mannequin is priced at £295 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm

Natasha’s Tearooms are also open seven days a week, serving breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.